Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Ryder System worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Ryder System’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

