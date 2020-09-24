Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

