Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.21.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

