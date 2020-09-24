Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,753 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

