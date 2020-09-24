Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.18 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 158,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

