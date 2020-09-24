Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

