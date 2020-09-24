Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of KBR worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KBR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KBR by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $22.23 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

