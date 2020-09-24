Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 13,600 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.60% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.