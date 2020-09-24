Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 189,800 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

