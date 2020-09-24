Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 59,800 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.18% of Radius Health worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radius Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Radius Health Inc has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

