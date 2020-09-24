Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 70,100 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.23% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OEC opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.