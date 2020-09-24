Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,333,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

