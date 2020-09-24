Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

