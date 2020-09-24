Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 161,042 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161,042 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in VF were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.