Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 161,042 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in VF were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in VF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

VFC stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

