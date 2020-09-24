Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,203 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.37% of Magellan Health worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

MGLN opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

