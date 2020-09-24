Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,700 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of TopBuild worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,610,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.