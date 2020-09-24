Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 254,900 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

