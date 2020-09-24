Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 32,600 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

MNR opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

