Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 573,625 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.