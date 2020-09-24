Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.17

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unitil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $562.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unitil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.