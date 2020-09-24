Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $92.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.80 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $87.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $317.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.43 million to $318.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $381.15 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $382.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,800. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 39,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 0.91.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.