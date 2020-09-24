Universe Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Universe has a market capitalization of $83,964.22 and approximately $747.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,705,286 coins and its circulating supply is 87,505,286 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

