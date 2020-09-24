VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:GOAT) Trading 0.7% Higher

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:GOAT)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.