VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 810,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,090,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $53.14 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

