Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.37 and last traded at C$30.37. Approximately 1,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.51.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.