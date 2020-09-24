Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Cap of $768,224.01

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $768,224.01 and $189,338.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 89,325,169 coins and its circulating supply is 80,484,240 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

