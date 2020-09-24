VeriCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,354.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $173,354.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,433.43 or 1.00169476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00166909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,080,674 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

