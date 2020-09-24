Vid (VI) 1-Day Volume Tops $497,669.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Vid has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $497,669.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,291,735 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

