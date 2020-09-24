VisionX Reaches Market Cap of $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00230554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.01443680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00211107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000664 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

