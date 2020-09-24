Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.83

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $27.77. Vivendi shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 2,539 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

