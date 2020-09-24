Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 75,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

