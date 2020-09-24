VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 12.7%

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) was up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 145,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 67,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.16.

About VR Resources (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 hectares in northern Ontario.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.