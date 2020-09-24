Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,343.00 and last traded at $1,346.10. Approximately 10,526 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1,346.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,367.50.

Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L Company Profile (NYSE:WFC.PL)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

