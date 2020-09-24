Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.25

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 811588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 36.25, a quick ratio of 36.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million and a P/E ratio of -67.65.

About Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

