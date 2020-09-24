WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $850,242.12 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $850,242.12 and approximately $451.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.88 or 0.04535327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

