WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $28,534.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $61.64 million and approximately $28,534.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

