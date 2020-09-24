WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and $21,103.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, ZB.COM and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

