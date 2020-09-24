Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $4.97. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 19.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

