Xaya (CHI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $84,799.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,247,552 coins and its circulating supply is 44,105,425 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.