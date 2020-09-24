Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

XEL opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

