XEL (XEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $520,665.30

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, XEL has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a market capitalization of $520,665.30 and $8,347.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000879 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.