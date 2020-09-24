XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Buys 51,368 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 51,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $942,089.12. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. XOMA Corp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 45.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

