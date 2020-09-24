XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.13

XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 19223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. BofA Securities started coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

