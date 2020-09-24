Yanlord Land Group (OTCMKTS:YLDGY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY) were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Yanlord Land Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

About Yanlord Land Group (OTCMKTS:YLDGY)

Yanlord Land Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment and Hotel Operations, and Others segments. It develops residential properties, including apartment complexes and villas; and commercial and integrated properties, such as offices, serviced apartments, and shopping malls for sale and lease.

