Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $7.94. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 114,925 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

