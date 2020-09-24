Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yuhe International, Inc (OTCMKTS:YUII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Yuhe International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 585 shares changing hands.

About Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII)

Yuhe International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yuhe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuhe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.