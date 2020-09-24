Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.60 Million

Analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $195.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.17 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $715.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year sales of $692.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.21 million to $784.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $746.83 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $895.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG opened at $137.04 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.34.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.