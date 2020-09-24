Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06).

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lipocine by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 1,458,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

