Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.62. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,409. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

